Morton County Extension: Morton County Producer Day and pesticide certification set

A Morton County Producer Day will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Mandan Eagles. NDSU Extension specialists will discuss soil health issues and management techniques, livestock mineral supplementation, direct marketing, livestock water quality and succession planning. There will also be plenty of time for questions and conversation. This event is free and open to anyone who is interested. Registration is encouraged; please call 701-667-3340 to register.

The spring pesticide training dates have been set. A pesticide certification is required if you use restricted use pesticides for the purpose of producing an agricultural commodity. The cost is $30 per training. Pre-registration is required as the trainings have limited capacity. The dates and locations for the trainings are listed below:

• Fumigation: Jan. 11, Mandan Eagles, 10 a.m.

• General: Jan. 11, Mandan Eagles, 6 p.m.

• General: Feb. 7, virtual, 1 p.m. (Recertification only)

• General: March 23, Sacred Heart Church, 12:30 p.m.

To register to attend, go to https://tinyurl.com/MortonPrivate

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Jan. 11: Morton County Producer Day, Mandan Eagles, 12:30 p.m.

• Jan. 11: BSC Ag Marketing Club-Martinson Ag, Zoom

• Feb. 8: BSC Ag Marketing Club-NDSU Extension Specialists, BSC and Zoom

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0