Morton County Extension: Morton County hosting educational program Annie’s Project

Many farm and ranch women in the United States are hearing about an educational program called Annie’s Project. The mission of Annie’s Project is to empower farm women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. I am excited to announce that in conjunction with Grant County Extension, we are hosting an Annie’s Project in Morton County.

Annie’s Project is a four-week course that is a discussion-based workshop that brings women together to learn from experts about production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. In the first session, women in attendance will learn about Annie’s story, hear from a panel on the juggling act of farm and ranch management, learn about real colors and how to manage employees. In the second session, attendees will learn about financing options, crop insurance and hear from FSA and NRCS employees. Session 3 is focused on marketing and livestock production. The final session is where attendees will learn about estate planning and business structures.

Annie’s Project is being held in Flasher with sessions being held on Sunday evenings from 4-8:15 p.m. CST on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29. There is a $100 fee to participate and registration closes Jan. 3. To register go to www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/annies-project-morton-grant-counties or call 701-667-3340.

Make sure to add this to your Christmas lists!

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29: Annie’s Project, Flasher

Jan. 17: BSC Ag Marketing Club-Martinson Ag, Zoom

Jan. 18: Lead Local, Mandan

Jan. 24: Morton County Producer Day, Mandan