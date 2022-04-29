Morton County Extension: Morton County Archery teams complete a successful season

Teams from Morton County took top honors at the 4-H Archery Indoor Championships held recently in Bismarck. This event is the culmination of six indoor matches across North Dakota beginning in Watford City in January. Other matches were held in Minot, Cando, West Fargo, Bismarck and Edgeley. Youth must attend at least two of these district matches to participate in the championships. An archer’s or team’s top two scores at the district level and top score at the championships determine placing.

Archers from 8 to 18 years old competed in three age divisions and two bow divisions: barebow and freestyle.

Barebow divisions cannot use a sight or release. Archers shoot six sets of five arrows at a 10-ring, 80 centimeter target at a distance of 15 yards. The contest for barebow is the same for all ages.

Morton County beginner barebow participant Odessa Veith scored 582 out of a possible 900, placing 21st out of 56 archers.

Morton County junior barebow participants included James McGrath scoring 754 and placing 10th overall, Brandon Kunz scoring 694 and placing 22nd overall, Landon Mosset scoring 675 and placing 28th overall and Kendra Haugen scoring 525 and placing 43rd overall. Participating in the junior barebow division were 47 archers from across the state.

Senior barebow participants from Morton County included Mila Weigel with a score of 781, placing 9th overall and Aleah McGraw with 734, placing 20th overall. A total of 29 archers participated in senior barebow.

Archers participating in the freestyle unlimited match use sights and a release. Beginner and junior age archers shoot six sets of five arrows. Archers have a choice between a National Field Archery Association indoor 20 centimeter, two ring, five-spot target or a 40 centimeter five-ring, single spot target.

The target distance is 15 yards for beginner and junior divisions. The high score for beginners and juniors is 450. The senior division contest requires 12 sets of five arrows at a target distance of 20 yards. Seniors have the possibility of scoring 300.

Morton County beginner freestyle participants included Haidyn Mosset scoring 416 and placing second overall, Odessa Veith scored 414 and placing fourth overall, Jack Bargmann scoring 384 placing and 11th overall, Kinzy Roeder scoring 325 and placing 18th overall.

The Morton County beginner freestyle team of Mosset, Veith, Bargmann and Roeder placed first in the state overall.

Other beginner freestyle participants included Haden Keller with 323, Ryder Peterson with 310, Claire Bahm with 259, Zoey McGrath with 210, Hudson Himmelspach with 193, and Kallie Vogel with 139.

The Morton County junior freestyle teams took first and second overall at the state indoor archery event. Landon Mosset placed second with a score of 448, Zoe Peterson placed third with a score of 446, James McGrath placed fourth with a score of 438 and Tanner Freisz placed 13th with a score of 417. Mosset Peterson, McGrath and Freisz made up the first place team. Second place team members included: Cole Hoovestol with 417, Anna Bargmann with 414, Brandon Kunz with 413 and Kacia Berg with 405.

Additional Morton County junior freestyle archery participants include MacKenzie Vogel, Ruger Himmelspach, Preston Miller, Grace Hagen, Natasha Roeder, Gabreille Schmidt, Owen Bahm and Braxton Vetter. There were 67 participants in the junior freestyle division.

Morton County senior freestyle archers included Bennett Schuler with 899 out of a possible 900 for the season, finishing as top individual. Kendra Boehm finished third with a score of 888, Hatley Hetleved finished fifth with a score of 875 and Ellie Bargmann with a score of 864. The team finished first overall.

Other senior freestyle archers included Jacey Lindseth, Karter Hatzenbuhler, Rita Braun, Kadin Beneke, Samantha Hoovestol, Lerlyn Sackman and Londyn Sackman. There were 51 participants in the senior freestyle division.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Tuesday: Morton County Advisory Council, Morton County Courthouse, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Morton County Ag Days, Dacotah Centennial Park, 8 a.m.

Thursday: Gardening 101, Burleigh County Extension Office, 6 p.m.

May 12: Ag Market Situation & Outlook Webinar, 1 p.m.

Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development.

