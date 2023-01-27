Morton County Extension: Managing stress in farming and ranching

In the Growing More in Morton Annual Newsletter that was mailed out in December, I discussed some steps to managing stress in farming and ranching.

Step 1 included assessing your needs and impacts. Each source of stress typically creates a need in your life that is important to minimizing or managing the stress. For example, due to long hours or interruptions to your sleep schedule, a need may be “more and restful sleep.” Use the following points to explore this step:

Identify the key needs resulting from the identified stressor in your life, family or farming operation.

Next, assess the size of the impact occurring in your life or operation due to a stressor (small, medium, large).

Finally, think of the impact on a scale from “easy to manage” to “difficult to manage.” Where does it fit on the scale? (scale of 1 = easy to 7 = difficult)

Step 2 involves identifying and accessing resources. To reduce or manage stress, a second step is to identify and access available resources that can assist you. Resources are what you have or can access to meet needs or goals. If you are thirsty, for example, the resource most helpful in meeting or reducing that need would be water (or juice, milk, etc.). Use the following points to explore this step:

Identify the resources that will be most helpful to you in managing a specific need or stress. Sometimes multiple resources can work together and be helpful. For example, if the need is getting more good-quality sleep, resources might include a new pillow, a better sleep schedule, journaling, a warm shower, physical exercise, avoiding TV or other screens before bed, or a neck massage to help you relax and feel ready to rest.

Assess availability of key resources and what might be done to access them. Also, what other resource types might help with a need. Resource types include: Personal resources – knowledge; creativity; optimism; cooperation with others, support from others; trust and material resources – money; land; labor; capital; equipment; professional help; community organizations.

Step 3 includes pursuing good-quality decisions. In the process of managing stresses, another step involves assessing the options and then making choices about how to respond. This step involves pursuing good-quality decisions and cultivating a mindset open to change. Perhaps you need to add a commodity crop to your farming operation but have not used it before. Maybe you need to visit with a counselor but you feel uncertain about sharing your stresses with someone. Use the following points to explore this step:

Explore critical decisions you face about using resources to resolve concerns or reduce stresses, such as: Should we invest in new equipment or crop and livestock production strategies? Am I willing to visit with a professional about health concerns?

Write down information that you need to feel informed and to enable you to make a good decision. Be open to new ideas and information.

Assess the options that are available to you. What are the pros and cons, or benefits and costs, associated with each particular option? Explore how you feel about each option.

List others with whom you trust to discuss a decision (family members, professionals, etc.).

Clarify any values you hold or goals that are relevant to guiding you in making a decision.

Be open to the possibility of change because you may need to make decisions that are different from past experience or go against old habits you have developed.

Step 4 is connecting with sources of support. Another key step in managing stresses is to reach out and connect with sources of support. This is important because typically we are able to access resources or communicate about decisions we plan to make through connections with others. Connecting with others can help us move forward and begin implementing strategies to manage or cope with stresses. Use the following points to explore this step:

Identify sources of support that can help you access resources, explore options or implement coping strategies. Also, consider whether you are willing to approach others for support or resources.

Seek out a support source that “fits” the need you are seeking to address. For example, a pastor, counselor or close friend would “fit” the need to discuss stress concerns, while seeking a loan would involve a bank or other lending institution.

Write down a specific plan to make contact with the support source. Also, list one to two ways a support source can be of help to you.

Talk with others to learn about how they might approach an issue. Brainstorm ways to face or resolve a problem. If possible, join or establish a small group to network or support in addressing key issues or stresses.

Additional resources can be found online at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/farm-safety-health/managing-stress/coping-stress

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Feb. 14 and 15: KFYR Agri-International, Bismarck

• Feb. 21: BSC Ag Marketing Club, Zoom