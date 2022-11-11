Morton County Extension: Harvest Bowl nominee

The North Dakota State University Harvest Bowl program recognizes the success, dedication and hard work of outstanding agriculturists in 53 counties in North Dakota and 10 counties in western Minnesota. More than 2,900 agriculturists have been recognized and more than $425,000 in scholarships have been awarded to NDSU student athletes who are studying agriculture, business or pre-med and come from an agricultural background. This year’s nominee from Morton County is Roger and Vicki Griffin.

Roger and Vicki have a no till operation where they grow corn, grains and alfalfa. They also have beef cattle and pigs. Roger has been farming since 1972 and made the decision to semi-retire in 2021. He received the Morton County 4-H Alumni Award and is serving on the Morton County Weed Board and as the Cemetery Sexton at his local church. Roger was previously on the Morton County Fair Board, Morton County Agricultural Improvement Association, Church Treasurer and 4-H leader.

Both Roger and Vicki attended North Dakota State University for two years. Vicki is a retired para educator and tutor at Mandan Public Schools. She serves on various church committees and is a past 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher and member of the Morton County Extension Advisory Council.

Roger and Vicki will attend the Harvest Bowl program on Nov. 18 and 19 in Fargo.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Nov. 17: Pesticide Training, General and Fumigation, Flasher

• Dec. 6: SW Crop Improvement & Seed Association Meeting, Mandan

• Dec. 14: Pesticide Training, General, Mandan