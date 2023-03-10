Being a part of the SARE fellows program, I was fortunate enough to be able to attend the Great Plains Growers Conference in Saint Joseph, Missouri, in January. This conference is targeted toward commercial fruit and vegetable producers from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwest states. There was one keynote speaker who stressed the importance of planting the right crops at the right time with the right protection using the right markets at the right price. The rest of the conference was breakout sessions that were hosted by Extension agents, private industry representatives, fruit and vegetable producers.

Here are just a few things that I took away from attending this conference:

The best crops to grow in a high tunnel to make the most profit are arugula, lettuce, spinach, kale, swiss chard and tomatoes.

There is new drone technology that can help pollinate, spray, prune and harvest in fruit orchards.

Developing a content calendar to use on social media can help more meaningfully engage followers.

Tobacco mosaic virus can be easily spread in a greenhouse if tobacco is smoked near the plants.

Microgreens are generally more nutritious than the mature plant.

Here in North Dakota, we are able to learn about growing, preserving and preparing fruits and vegetables all from the comfort of our own home during the Field to Fork webinar series. These webinars occur Wednesdays through April 26 from 2-3 p.m. CST. Upcoming topics include pesticides and gardens, using a steam canner, healthful eating, organic food safety considerations, from freezing to canning, common insects on vegetables and more. For more information on the webinars, go to https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/field-fork.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• March 14: Pesticide Re-certification training, online

• March 15: Farm Bill deadline

• March 16: Edible Landscapes for the Northern Plains, BSC

• March 20: Morton County 4-H Council meeting, Mandan

• March 20, 27, April 3, 10: Spring Fever Forums, Online and Burleigh County Extension office

• March 25: Rural Resilience Retreat, Washburn

• April 6: Morton County SCD Women’s Ag Night