Morton County Extension: Fitting Morton County 4-H into your schedule

Every year after the Morton County 4-H Achievement Days I get asked about how to join 4-H. It is impressive to see all the youth at the county fair and what they have accomplished so it makes sense to see an increased interest in 4-H. This is very exciting as we would love to have more youth have the opportunity to join the world’s largest youth organization! Here is some information on how you can join and make 4-H work for your schedule.

Morton County 4-H begins the 2022-23 4-H year providing hands-on, real life experiences through projects, activities and events. Currently, there are 12 clubs across Morton County, enrolled youth totals 350. Our program is available to all youth and offered in every county in North Dakota. The organization has over 6.5 million members in the United States, from ages 5 to 21, in approximately 90,000 clubs. The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach. 4-H is the largest and the only research-based youth organization in the state.

In Morton County, we welcome you to visit with our staff to find a club that matches your interests. We have clubs for youth interested in learning more about their horses, clubs geared more toward livestock and clubs that work with STEM, woodworking and other cool activities. It’s important to find the right fit for you as a new club member. Registration for 4-H is done through https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-up

One of the great things about 4-H is you get to choose what you want to become involved with. You may decide that once a month meetings fit just fine into your life. You may also decide that you enjoy club meetings but would like to become more involved through programs such as livestock judging and shooting sports. Whatever you choose to do, we can help you with planning of your 4-H year. Morton County 4-H provides youth opportunities not only in a club setting, but through livestock judging, crop judging, dairy judging, consumer decision making, meats judging, shooting sports and much more.

A Tufts University study found that 4-Hers are nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities, two times more likely to be civically active and two times more likely to participate in science, engineering and computer technology programs during time outside of school. This research is helping to develop strategies to provide positive and sustained relationships between youth and adults, building life skills and engaging youth in community activities.

4-H enrollment in North Dakota for the 2022-23 year officially begins Sept. 1, we invite you to visit with your local NDSU Extension office about opportunities for you to become involved in 4-H in your community. Students who are at least 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022 but not older than 19 by Sept. 1 are eligible.

Every 4-H year, 4-H members sign up for projects they work on throughout the year with help from extension agents, volunteers, teachers or older 4-Hers. Projects are available to suit all kinds of interests, including robotics, livestock, outdoor skills and creative arts.

The 4-H idea is simple: help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities’ and develop ideas for a more innovative economy. Most times, this experience comes from outside a classroom setting making the experience one that youth can become active participants. There are many opportunities to become involved in 4-H in your community. For more information, please contact NDSU Extension - Morton County at 701-667-3340 or contact Karla Meikle at karla.meikle@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Thursday: Gardening 101-Wrapping Up the Season, Menoken Farm, 6 p.m.

Mondays through Aug. 29: Positive Discipline, Christ the King, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31: Parent Café, Zoom, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1: New 4-H year begins.

Oct. 2-8: National 4-H Week.