Morton County Extension: Fall pesticide training set

Pesticide certification is required for anyone who uses any restricted pesticide for purposes of producing an agricultural commodity on property owned or rented by the person. Applicators need to attend an initial certification and pass an exam to become certified. Once certified, they need to attend a training every three years to renew their certificate. As a result, I am offering two training sessions this fall in addition to the training that will provided this spring.
New changes this year include:
- Pre-registration is required as these trainings will have limited capacity.
- Hand sanitizer, wipes and face masks will be available for use.
- If you are not feeling well, please do not attend.
- If for some reason we need to cancel the face-to-face training, we will still plan to meet virtually. Additional information will follow via email if this occurs.
- Testing for new applicators will not occur at the trainings.
- Pesticide cards will not be mailed out until January 2022.
- Walk-in registration will not be allowed.
The dates and times of the trainings are listed below.
Private General Pesticide Trainings:
- Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m. CST, Branded Bar & Grill, Flasher
- Dec. 7, 1 p.m. CST, Location TBD, Mandan
- Additional trainings will be announced in December
Private Fumigation Pesticide Training:
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. CST, Branded Bar & Grill, Flasher
- Additional trainings will be announced in December
How to register:
- Online: Go to https://tinyurl.com/MortonPrivate
- Mail/in person: Return registration form with cash or check (made out to NDSU Extension) to NDSU Extension 210 2nd Ave NW, Mandan, ND 58554
- Telephone registrations will not be accepted this year
Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.