Morton County Extension: Bull buying season is underway

Bull sale season is underway, and producers will have many opportunities to buy bulls from now through the end of May.

With all of the options -- sale dates, breeders, cow families and sires -- to choose from, the decision of which bull to buy may not come easily.

First, you need to determine what your expectations are of the bull. Some producers want a bull that will produce heavy calves at weaning, others want bulls that will minimize calving problems. Obviously, the bull needs to be fertile and get the females pregnant, but after that each producer should have some expectations on what they want their herd to look like in the future.

However, selecting for just one trait can have consequences. For example, by continually selecting bulls for the heaviest yearling weight, producers inadvertently would increase the mature cow size in their herd if they consistently select replacement heifers from within the herd. In addition, the heaviest yearling weights may be associated with heavier birth weights, which could lead to calving difficulty.

The best way to select a bull is to decide on a combination of traits that best fits the needs of the cow herd. Once the herd’s needs are realized, the decision about which bull to purchase is much easier. Ideally, a producer should do both a physical evaluation of the bull and look over the genetic information that is available. When looking at bulls, producers should evaluate for structural correctness, frame size, muscling and see whether the bulls have an overall eye appeal that they want to have in their next calf crop. The review of available genetic information can be difficult. Sale catalogs will list expected progeny differences (EPDs) for calving ease, birth weight, weaning weight, yearling weight, milk and scrotal circumference. In addition, EPDs are available for carcass traits including carcass weight, marbling, ribeye area and fat thickness.

For EPDs to be used appropriately, EPD values from one bull in the sale catalog need to be compared with those of another bull. A bull with a weaning weight EPD of plus-40 will not have calves that are 40 pounds heavier than the breed average. They will, however, have calves that are 40 pounds heavier than a bull with a weaning weight EPD of 0.

All EPDs published are specific to a particular breed and should be used only for comparison of animals within that breed. Also, the breed average EPDs are quite different for any individual trait. Each breed association will have its breed average EPDs available on its website or through its breed representatives.

An Angus bull that has an EPD of plus-40 for weaning weight is much different within his breed than a Shorthorn bull with an EPD of plus-40. In this example, the Angus bull would be right at the breed average of plus-40, while the Shorthorn bull would greatly exceed the 14-pound average EPD for weaning weight.

In addition to EPDs, selection indexes are developed by combining several EPDs and placing weights on the EPDs according to their relative economic importance. For example, $W is a selection index that represents economic return for calves sold at weaning. Traits included in this index (birth weight, weaning weight, maternal milk and mature cow size) contribute to the value of a weaned calf. Other common indexes include feedlot value ($F), beef value ($B) and grid value ($G).

Some producers also are collecting and advertising carcass data from the bulls being sold. Ultrasound data includes traits for percentage of intramuscular fat (% IMF, an indication of marbling), back fat and ribeye area. The scan data for individual calves typically is available along with a ratio and EPD values for carcass traits. The best way to use this data is to look at the EPDs that the breed associations calculate from the scan session.

Whatever bull you decide to purchase, will have an influence on your herd for many years as a result, it is important to make an educated decision using the information that is available. If you have any questions about bull buying, contact Renae at 701-667-3340.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Jan. 26: Morton County Advisory Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

• Jan. 26: Parent Café, 6:30-8 p.m., Zoom

• Jan. 27-March 3: Circle of Security, 1-2:30 p.m., Zoom

• Jan. 27-March 3: Nurtured Heart Approach, 8-9:30 p.m., Zoom

• Feb. 7: General Pesticide Recertification, 1-4 p.m., Zoom

• Feb. 8: BSC Ag Marketing Club- NDSU Extension Specialists, 7 p.m. BSC and Zoom

• Feb. 10: Giving Hearts Day 4-H Foundation of North Dakota

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0