Morton County Extension: Blizzard recovery for producers, livestock

As producers and livestock recover from the recent winter storms we have had, it is important to remember that managing stress is important, pasture turnout will be delayed and livestock stress will continue to impact livestock.

Farming and ranching has a high incidence of stress-related health difficulties and stress can take a toll on physical and mental health. Your health is the most important resource on a farm or ranch operation. It allows you to function every day; health is what you rely on to be resilient in times of difficulty or challenge. So, taking care of your health is an important priority in managing on your farm or ranch, just as you take care of the health of your animals. You can support yourself by making sure basic needs are being taken care of such as getting sleep, eating well and healthy thinking. Connecting with supports in your life such as friends, family members, agricultural groups or a faith community may also help.

Due to the cooler temperatures we experienced in April, grass development and growth will likely be delayed this year. Perennial grasses start to accumulate growing degree days the first day after Sunday when the average daily air temperature exceeds 32 F for five consecutive days. The number of growing degree days needed to reach grazing readiness varies between species from 443 days for crested wheatgrass to over 1,000 for most native species. Grazing readiness for most domesticated pasture is at the 3-leaf stage, whereas grazing readiness for most native range grasses is the 3 ½-leaf stage. Grazing too early will reduce plant vigor, thin existing stands, lower total forage production, and increase disease, insect and weed infestation. It addition, grazing too early can result in years of recovery time and you may sacrifice 45%-60% of forage production for the year by grazing too early.

Throughout the storm, not only were producers stressed but the livestock were as well. As a result, producers need to be observant of calf health challenges that may be brought on by the winter weather. Calves will likely develop calf scours or calf diarrhea. These can be the result of infections with bacterial pathogens such as E. coli, viruses like rotavirus or coronavirus, or protozoa such as cryptosporidium. In addition, calves may also develop pneumonia or coccidiosis. Be sure to consult your veterinarian for treatment options. If livestock deaths occurred, there is assistance provided through the FSA office. Producers must file a notice within 30 days of the loss and additional paperwork may be required. I would encourage you to contact your FSA office as soon as possible to ensure the proper records are collected.

