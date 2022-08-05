Morton County Extension: Agent conference highlights Florida agriculture

When you think of Florida, what do you imagine?

I think of beaches, sun, sand and warm weather. In late July, I attended the National Association of County Agricultural Agents annual meeting and professional improvement conference in Florida. The National Association of County Agricultural Agents is a professional Extension organization designed to make Extension and agriculture stronger.

I was able to attend the animal science preconference tour where I got to tour a purebred Brahman and commercial cattle ranch, Florida’s largest dairy, Okeechobee livestock market, United States Sugar Company, a diversified cattle, deer, turf and rock operation and more. Some interesting facts I learned from this tour are below:

• Alligator eggs are currently being contracted for $30 per egg

• Warmer temperatures create male gators while cooler temperatures produce female gators

• Stocker bucks can sell for up to $15,000

• Deer can be synchronized like cattle with a CIDR

• U.S. Sugar has its own land and produces its own crops

During the conference, there were three general sessions where I heard from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences vice president and dean of Extension, Florida A&M University associate director, and the USDA deputy secretary of agriculture. There were also trade talk concurrent sessions, committee workshops, professional improvement luncheons, numerous seminars, super seminars, professional improvement tours and an annual banquet. Throughout these events, I had the opportunity to meet and network with other Extension agents from across the United States, gain insights on potential future programming and learn about common problems Extension faces.

As a result of attending this conference, I am excited to modify and create some new Extension programming for Morton County. Until then, be sure to check out the Morton County Fair this weekend!

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

• Aug. 13: State 4-H Shotgun, Bismarck.

• Aug. 25: Gardening 101 - Wrapping up the season, Menoken Farm, 6 p.m.

• Aug. 8-29: Positive Discipline, Christ the King, 6:30 p.m.

• Aug. 31: Parent Café, Zoom, 6:30 p.m.