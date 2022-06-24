Morton County Extension: 4-Hers participate in Consumer Decision Making Contest in Mandan

Morton County 4-H and Burleigh County 4-H held the 2022 Consumer Decision Making contest in Mandan on June 16.

The contest teaches youth how to make better consumer decisions. The life skills youth learn through consumer decision making help them to be responsible decision makers as adults.

The 4-H’ers evaluated bicycles, measuring equipment, healthy snacks, fast foods, back packs and wireless headphones. In addition to placing the four items in each class, they presented oral reasons to judges on why they placed the items in the order they chose.

Morton County beginners included Levi Zaun, high individual overall, Laura Stensgard, second high individual; and Estella Boehm, cloverbud.

Morton County 4-H Juniors included Rachel Storick, high individual overall, Rita Goettle, second high individual, Kyler Wild, third; Andy Zaun, fourth and Everly Boehm, fifth.

Morton County 4-H Seniors included Angel Abdallah, high individual overall; Emily Storick, second high individual; and Maria Storick, third.

The Junior and Senior teams will be heading to the North Dakota State Fair in Minot on July 26.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

June 29: Parent Café, 12-1 p.m., Zoom.

Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development.

