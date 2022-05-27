Morton County Extension: 2022 4-H archery national qualifiers and championship winners named

Morton County senior freestyle team took first place in the 2022 4-H State Archery Championships to qualify its members and another top archer for the 2023 4-H National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Youth ages 8-18 competed in three age divisions. Youth ages 8-10 years were beginners, ages 11-13 were in the junior division and ages 14-18 were in the senior division. The competition has a barebow and freestyle division.

The senior-age division participants competed for the top four spots to qualify for the 2022 4-H National Invitational Match in Grand Island, Nebraska. The senior competition consisted of three events: World Federation Field Archery (FITA), National Federation Field Archery (NFFA), International Bowhunters Organization 3-D (IBO). The junior age division competed in IBO 3-D and NFAA field archery. The beginners competed in IBO 3-D.

The Morton County team of Bennet Schuler, Hatley Hetleved, Kadin Beneke and Kendra Boehm placed first in the senior freestyle team division. The qualifying condition of three other full teams present to qualify a county team was not in effect. The optional condition of qualifying the top four archers with a fifth alternate archer was. Trace Christ was named fourth qualifying archer with Kendra Boehm as alternate.

• First – Bennet Schuler with 343/500 in FITA, 139/160 in NFAA, and 271/300 in IBO 3-D

• Second – Hatley Hetleved with 348, 127, 258

• Third - Kadin Beneke with 323, 131, 260

• Fourth – Trace Christ of Stutsman County with 326, 131, 256

• Fifth – Kendra Boehm with 319, 127, 253

The Morton County junior team scored 809 to capture first place in 3-D. Team members were Landon Mossett, Zoe Peterson, James McGarth and Anna Bargmann. The Hettinger County junior team of Keith Beau, Marck Schmidt, Westin Gilman and Kaleb Reindel finished second with a score of 745. Ward County was third with members Breanna Mindt, Brynlee Bloms and Stetson Brandvold with 687. Individual top five scorers were:

• First – Abigail Ferguson from Williams County with a score of 289/300

• Second – Landon Mosset with 288

• Third – Zoe Peterson with 261

• Fourth – James McGarth with 260

• Fifth – Keith Beau with 253

Individual top five winners in the junior FITA contest were:

• First – Abigail Ferguson from Williams County with a score of 239

• Second – Brandon Kunz from Morton County with 234

• Third - Kaleb Reindel from Hettinger County with 231

• Fourth - Kacia Berg from Morton County with 227

• Fifth - Brynlee Broms from Ward County with 225

The Morton County beginner freestyle team of Haidyn Mosset, Jack Bargmann, Odessa Veith, and Moritz Brekken placed first with a score of 743. McLean County team of Presley Thompson, Croix Carter, and Hoyt Carter was second with a score of 643. Individual top five scorers were:

• First – Everson Quade of Ward County with a score of 284

• Second – Haidyn Mosset with a score of 259

• Third – Presley Thompson with a score of 258

• Fourth – Jack Bargmann with 250

• Fifth – Hoyt Cater with 250

Shooting sports is sponsored by Scheels, a supporter of the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.

Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0