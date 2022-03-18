Morton County: 4-H youth compete at state contest

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed at the state livestock judging contest on March 5 and the state livestock quiz bowl contest March 6 in Fargo.

In livestock judging, junior 4-H members evaluated six classes of livestock that consisted of four animals of beef, sheep, swine and goats and gave three sets of oral reasons. The senior 4-H members evaluated 10 classes of livestock, gave three sets of oral reasons and answered a question class.

The junior livestock judging team took sixth in beef, eighth in goat, sixth in sheep, seventh in swine, ninth in reasons and eighth overall. The team consisted of Justin Sanders from New Salem; Kylie &and Jayden Wolf and Sophia Voight, Mandan; Olivia Schaaf, Glen Ullin; and Nichole and Elizabeth Sikes, Bismarck. Individually, Sanders placed 10th, Kylie Wolf 17th, Elizabeth Sikes 24th, Nichole Sikes 49th, Schaaf 57th, Voight 80th and Jayden Wolf 90th.

The senior livestock judging team took fourth in beef, sixth in goats, second in sheep, fourth in swine, third in reasons and third overall. Team members included Ty MacDonald of Bismarck; Cassidy and Cooper Strommen, Solen; Karsten Peterson, Bismarck; Bella Schaaf, Glen Ullin; and Jarett Sanders, New Salem. Individually, Cassidy Strommen placed seventh, MacDonald 15th, Peterson 20th, Sanders 30th, Schaaf 38th and Cooper Strommen 44th. Livestock judging teams are coached by Ben Tokach of St. Anthony, Luke and Jake Keller and Renae Gress of Mandan.

The 4-H livestock quiz bowl contest provides an opportunity for youth enrolled in 4-H livestock projects to demonstrate their knowledge of animal science-related subject matter in a competitive setting. Youth are tested on all food animal livestock species, including beef, dairy, swine, goat (dairy and meat), sheep, poultry and rabbit. Teams competed in a double-elimination format by giving oral answers to questions posed by a moderator and answering by pushing the buzzer first. Each match has an individual and toss-up question round.

The senior quiz bowl team consisted of Cassidy and Cooper Strommen, Peterson and Jarett Sanders. They placed second overall and as a result will have the option to represent North Dakota at a national 4-H contest. Individually, Sanders placed third, Cassidy Strommen fifth, Peterson eighth and Cooper Strommen 21st. The intermediate team consisted of Justin Sanders, Voight, Kylie and Jayden Wolf and they placed tenth overall. Individually, Voight placed ninth, Jayden Wolf 23rd, Justin Sanders 34th and Kylie Wolf 35th.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

March 21-April 18: Nurtured Heart Approach, 6:30 p.m., Bismarck YMCA.

March 21, 28, April 4 and 11: Spring Fever Garden Forums, 6:30 p.m., Burleigh County Extension office and online.

March 30: Parent Café, 6:30 p.m., Zoom.

March 22, 29 and April 5: Gearing Up For Kindergarten, 5:30 p.m., Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0