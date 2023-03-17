SB2266 good for credit union, community

As the manager of Flasher Community Credit Union located southwest of Bismarck-Mandan, I have been standing up for the small credit unions in North Dakota throughout my career in the industry. That is why I am supporting Senate Bill 2266 which is now under consideration in the North Dakota House of Representatives.

We are the only credit union located between Mandan and Lemmon, S.D.; we are an integral part of our community and have been serving our members since 1939. It is difficult for businesses to survive in small towns; we are always competing with the bigger towns around us, and now we are competing with the digital world that is found right on our phones. Being limited to a small geographic area is making it more and more difficult for small credit unions to survive, or to serve the community that depends on us.

Flasher Community Credit Union strongly believes everyone should be able to own a home, and we have financed many homes in Flasher and the surrounding communities because no one else will. We have helped numerous young families to obtain their first home and then helped them move up to a larger home as their families grew. We have also financed many mobile homes on farms as the younger, next generation returns to begin farming. Sadly, we have had to turn down several young couples because they were outside of our field of membership.

We also do ag lending, mainly with those farmers that are working a full or part-time job and want to keep the family farm going. Being limited to serving farms so close to one area increases our risk level when we have natural disasters, such as dry years or extreme wind. If we could diversify further from one centralized area we could mitigate that risk.

We want to retain our state charter because we believe in keeping things local. We are proud of our community and our state. I think every small credit union has considered what expansion could be by switching to a federal charter or by merging with another credit union. However, those of us striving to keep our credit union’s identity, culture, and local storefront know that SB2266 will allow us to expand our field of membership to serve more North Dakotans in rural areas as well as position us to better serve our small community for years to come.

Darla Schafer, manager of Flasher Community Credit Union