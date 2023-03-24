Adults should set good example for kids

Underage drinking and the use of marijuana is against the law. Despite it being against the law it still happens. Part of the reason it still happens is because of the influence parents have on their kids. Parents are the biggest influence on their children. If kids see their parents drinking every night they are more likely to see drinking as ok. Some kids are the opposite and strive to be the opposite of what their parents are doing. However, that is not the case for every child.