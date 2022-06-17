Letter: Stepping away from public service

It is not goodbye, it is see you later.

The time has come for me to step away from public service. In February I accepted a new job offer that is allowing my family and I to go on an adventure and move to a new community – Aberdeen, SD. We love Mandan and it will always hold a special place in our hearts, but Aberdeen has been our happy place for many years now and we are excited to start this next chapter in our lives.

Eight years ago, I was elected to serve as a commissioner for Mandan Parks and Recreation. I am fortunate to have served two terms and I appreciate all the support from the community.

The last eight years have been filled with many accomplishments for Mandan; Universal Playground, Starion Sports Complex, All-Seasons Arena Remodel, South Side Baseball Complex Master Plan, Veteran's Memorial Ballpark, HA Kautzman Park, Mandan Parks and Recreation Rebranding, and currently a new Indoor Tennis Facility and Mandan Rodeo Arena being added to Mandan.

All of this cannot be done by one person, it is done by all of us working together. Even though sometimes working together is tough, and you may get in arguments, at the end of the day you put differences aside and do what is best for the community.

Thank you, Mandan, for allowing me to serve the community. I will see you later.

Chad Hatzenbuhler, Mandan

