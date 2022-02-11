Letter: Mandan pool needs to serve community

No, this isn’t an article about a sports loss in the traditional sense, instead what the Mandan community stands to lose. Our old Community Center pool is aging and leaking. The pool floor has been ground down and recoated so many times, it cannot be done anymore. I think everyone in the community is looking forward to our new high school, I know I am for my grade-schoolers. The new high school will include a new swimming pool to be built right away if the bids come in low enough. This is wonderful news, but the concern about the proposed pool is its size. The current design calls for an 8-lane, 25-yard pool, with the diving boards integrated over the competition lanes, rather than a separate area and seating for 240. The proposed design is less than one-fourth of our current pool. Think of only the southwest corner of the pool, from the bulkhead to the garage door. A pool that size/layout would likely cause the MHS Swim and Dive Team to split their practice, causing them to run later into the evening. That would push the Marlins club practice later, keeping the grade school aged children in the water until after 8, making it well after 9 before they’re in bed. When it came time to replace our gaining hockey rink, the facility our community built included an additional sheet of ice, partially in an attempt for the hockey programs to get kids that young off the ice earlier on a school night. In the described scenario, we’ve only accounted for the high school and club practices. Where do swimming lessons, open swim and water aerobics fit in? There are multiple different ways you could try to put these pieces in, but it just doesn’t fit, someone loses and, as a community, we all lose. Lastly, consider the seating of 240. At a December Marlins invite, there were roughly 600 people at the pool. Between the club and the high school there are many meets every year that would be above that capacity of 240. I’ve seen renderings of what the new high school will look like on the district’s Facebook page and I can only assume the new pool would be similar; a beautiful building with lots of glass. I just hope we don’t sacrifice function in the name of aesthetics.