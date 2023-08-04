I am so happy to live where the seasons change. I simply cannot imagine life without fall leaves or fresh new snow. I am almost giddy thinking of spring green-up and the first fly killing frost. Summer is always rushed and wonderful. August is our glimpse of full-blown summer here in North Dakota. We scramble to fit those summer activities in before the kids head back to school and harvest hits full swing. For many of us those summer activities include multigenerational events. Gatherings of boisterous cousins and relatives at annual family reunions remind us of where we came from. Long anticipated and painstakingly planned weddings allow us a time to celebrate the bride and groom and also catch up with old friends.

As a nurse I am drawn to assess situations, gather observations and act to improve outcomes. Over the last several years I have noticed a shift in communication in multigenerational settings. This is neither good nor bad, just different. As a child in a large farming family I heard more than once that “children are to be seen and not heard”. I bet a few of you heard that same thing. Children played somewhat quietly with their cousins or similar age relatives at family gatherings. There was not a lot of crossover between the kids table and the grownups table at holidays. During family reunions the same scene would play out. As years pass the kids table seems to get too small and those once rowdy youngsters found that they are now more suited to adult conversation. That transition adds one more generation to the end of the gathering but also pushes two generations older further out of the fray.

I am constantly in awe of families that seem to effortlessly overcome this generational conversation gap. Sparkling discussions occur between 12-year old’s and 90-year old’s. Baby boomers and millennials seem to find endless common ground. How can this be? I once heard our pastor say that if not for the weather we may never know what our neighbor’s voice sounded like. He of course, was insinuating that we frequently talk about the weather and not much more with our acquaintances. As in so many situations before, he was not wrong. So what bridges the chasm between just chatting about the weather and seemingly endless conversation between very different generations of people? For some there is a natural ability to feel comfortable visiting with anyone. To these gregarious souls I say bravo!

Generational differences do not define the audience at their coffee table. For those that tend to be more tentative the thought of communicating face to face becomes more daunting. Text and instant messaging may be a form of communication that allows for careful review of dialog before it flies out into the discussion. Unfortunately, the generational gap in communication is greatly exaggerated by differing forms of communication. The disconnect that several of our community members felt when they attempted visiting with their German speaking grandparents has little over on the difference between face to face conversation and texting. So, as I mentioned earlier, I continuously gather observations and assess situations but how do we work to improve outcomes in the disconnect in communication between generations?

If I am going into a community that I want to make a connection with I always have a “pocket question”. Nothing phony or fake just a little homework to make sure that I am versed in local events. If I find myself in Glen Ullin on a Saturday in the winter you can bet I know just a little bit about their leading scorer at the basketball game last night. When visiting Hebron in July I better have a good word to say about Watermelon days. What do I do if I find myself in a large group of family members with several different ages represented? Well there is a pocket question for that too. Keeping in mind that short term memory difficulty affects more than half of all Americans by age 70, I need to carefully pick my pocket questions. I try to focus on questions that I truly want to hear the answer to and that will make the other participant comfortable. Things like: what kind of family gatherings did you have as a child? Where are you in the birth order in your family? When did you learn to drive, bake, sew, garden, weld, play piano or any other specific interests that the person has. If you are at a function with a meal, what is your favorite food item today? I like to follow that one with what was your favorite dish that your mom made. If the other person was in the service where did you go to basic training, deployment or places stationed during service. Really any question that helps someone else to know that you care and value what they have to say is a great idea.

With each time that these very elementary “pocket questions” are employed the conversation gets a little further away from just the weather. The connection feels a bit closer. We realize that we can connect with generations around us and that there is so much value in those conversations. My hope is that each of you thinks of this the next time that you are tempted to leave the conversation at….I saw our first 100 degree day on the way.

