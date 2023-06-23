If your house is like ours you have just ended the sloth mesmerizing countdown to summer vacation. The culmination was likely a send off that left teachers exhausted and energetic students elated. Those first days of summer vacation are jampacked with all the magical morsels that kids have been saving up for this special and life-altering event. Naps, get-togethers with friends, time spent in the sunshine, hobbies that have been put on the back burner, temporary employment and time spent with family quickly fill these long-anticipated days of summer break. Almost instantaneously June and July whiz by and as August approaches the talk turns to back to school. Reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen over the summer, reestablishing that all too familiar routine and resuming “regular” non-vacation lives.

Just like our junior selves with summer vacation, many of us tuck away morsels that we plan to do in retirement. It might be taking up a hobby, traveling to see old friends or spending time with our families. Maybe the thought of no longer waking up to an alarm clock is your idea of a happy retirement. Whatever our goals in retirement are, many Americans eagerly anticipate the day that they can say farewell to the employment that they have devoted their lives to.

I recently read “What Retirees Want” by Ken Dychtwald and Robert Morison. Both Dychtwald and Morison are self-professed members of the Baby Boomer generation. They discuss at length the differences in what boomers want in retirement versus other generations. In part these differences are due to the extreme need for individuality of boomers. A good portion of the difference is just plain old arithmetic. Boomers are spending more years in retirement than previous generations. While reading, I found the term “third stage of life” to be very interesting. First stage being childhood, second stage adulthood and third stage being the time spent in retirement. During this third stage there are several priorities that readily emerge. Of course, those summer vacation morsels prevail early in retirement for many. For others the quiet of rest and relaxation allow needs to be heard that have long been silenced by more demanding priorities. These long-stifled needs are varied and incredibly individualized but two strong front-runners emerged as I read. The first is the need to continue as a lifelong learner and the joy that can be found in feeding intellectual curiosity at any age. The second, impacting intergenerational contributions through encore roles that benefit and give back to society. Often these contributions benefit an adjoining generation, either older or younger. Some incredibly fortunate third stagers have the chance to marry these two needs and are able to learn and contribute at the same time. They find purpose in life where yesterday there may not have been. They experience firsthand the value others place on the contributions and life experiences that they are willing to share. They continue learning and experiencing new things through new situations. For many these opportunities present as volunteering. Through the precious gift of sharing their own time, many find causes that they become very passionate about. Passion and purpose go hand in hand and soon a legacy is built.

If you find yourself with a few minutes to share and want to see what volunteerism might look like, stop by. We are happy to help you in finding a way to share your unique talents and gifts with the community. Who knows, finding a volunteer activity that you love might feel like the magical days of summer vacation as a kid, only better because this time is unique to you.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

July 5: First day to place your pins for veterans in Glen Ullin and Hebron.

July 18: Growing Happier with Horticulture, 1:30 p.m., 702 East Ash Ave., Glen Ullin.

July 18: Growing Happier with Horticulture, 3:30 p.m., Home Ec Room at Hebron High School.

July 19: Make it with Jello Contest, register your dish at 1:30 with judging at 2 p.m. in the Glen Ullin Senior Center. Prizes to follow.

July 27: NDSU Aging on Community Hebron Ice Cream Social, 1:30-3 p.m., Hebron Senior Center.

Aug. 11: NDSU Aging in Community Glen Ullin Ice Cream Social, 1:30-3 p.m., 704 East Ash Ave., Glen Ullin.