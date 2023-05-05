We are all so happy to see the changing of the season from winter to spring. We anticipate the warmth and sunshine of summer. We plan for our gardens and crops. We anticipate vacations and seeing family. We look forward to the passing of time bringing us closer to those things that we enjoy. There are several types of planning that we might overlook or be uncomfortable talking about. In North Dakota 27% of people have discussed advanced care planning. While 92% of us think it is important, only a few have let their families know what their wishes are.

At Aging in Community we assist families to start the discussion. We even have a game that we play. While it might not be as colorful as Candy Crush, I guarantee that you will learn something about yourself and your family will learn a lot about your wishes. Most people leave our office wishing they would have had the discussion years ago. They feel more comfortable that those closest to them know what is most important to them. They are relieved to find that they have control over what many fear is the uncontrollable. Health situations might change just like the seasons, but the comfort that is found in knowing your family understands your wishes is lasting. Planning for those changes is a gift you can give yourself this spring.

The passing of time also brings us one birthday after the next. It is always fun to see friends and eat cake. We plan for birthday parties but do we plan for the resulting accumulation of years? Not only are the years accumulating, so are the material possessions. All those summer vacations we look forward to generate boxes of pictures. Those birthday gifts become treasured memories. All the years of hard work are manifested in belongings. Those belongings might be material possessions, a home, car or land. Have you talked to an estate planning specialist? While it might feel foreign to start the conversation in your 40s, that is the best time to make that initial contact. We are lucky in North Dakota to have several financial institutions that also assist with estate planning. Planning for our changing health is comforting but so is planning for our possessions.

I recently heard a gentleman say “I am not going to his funeral because I’m sure he won’t be at mine.” We both giggled at the time but in all seriousness, it started a conversation around funeral pre-planning. This same gentleman knew exactly what he wanted at his funeral right down to the meal at the church following the burial. I was really impressed that he had everything planned out and was so comfortable with his decisions. I asked which funeral home he had made these arrangements with. His answer was none of them. While he had done a great deal of planning, he had not shared those plans with anyone. We assisted him to share his wishes with his clergy person and I have every faith that his funeral will be carried out to the exact lunch menu that he selected.

Each of us has varying levels of comfort with planning for the future. We expect the seasons to change and plan for that. We anticipate the next birthday and plan for that. I hope that we can help you plan for the changing seasons of your life.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

May 8: Morton County SCD Women’s Ag Night, Mandan

May 9 and 16: Bone Builders, 10 a.m., Marian Manor Estates, Glen Ullin

May 13: Rural Resilience Retreat, Washburn

May 23: Growing Happier with Horticulture, 1:30 p.m. at 702 East Ash Ave in Glen Ullin and 3:30 p.m. at Hebron School east entrance