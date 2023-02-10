February is the month of Valentines, love and all things heart. In 1964 President Johnson declared February “American Heart Month.” While Johnson was focusing specifically on physical cardiac health, a direct result of a heart attack that he suffered in 1955, I like the idea of heart month. To me it is a concept that involves whole person, physical, mental and emotional. Like Johnson we see a cardiologist as needed for our physical heart health. We do our best to get our cardiac exercise in each day. We save those less healthy foods for rare treats. Hopefully we are not smoking 60 cigarettes daily like Johnson did, prior to quitting cold turkey the day of his heart attack. We are all pretty comfy caring for our hearts physically.

What about caring for our hearts emotionally? If laughter is the best medicine and a warm hug can cure what ails you, how well do we care for our heart’s emotional needs? Preschool children laugh 100-300 times per day, according to the journal of psychiatry. As we age that number falls fast. That same article cited adults as laughing 10-17 times daily. I think those must be summer days since the winter days in North Dakota are too short to fit 17 laughs in. What about those hugs? Years ago, I worked with a med student that was doing a study on hugs. She claimed that adults needed 12 hugs daily to feel happy. While Dickinson, North Dakota, was not ready for that volume of hugging from a stranger, I think she was on to something. Children are squeezable. They are hugged often. As we age that aspect of physical touch decreases. In older age we might suffer the loss of a spouse and hugs might cease all together. That physical representation of emotional support might be lost.

Everyone loves an easy fix and I think there is a simple solution to this laughing and hugging catastrophe; spend time with other humans. Volunteer at your local senior center, ambulance, food pantry or Aging in Community. I have yet to see one person helping another and being sad. Older adults are a treasure. They have wonderful stories to share and life experience that is incredibly valuable. Call that family member that you haven’t spoken with in years. I bet you will both laugh at least once before you hang up. Stop by and see your grandparents, after all no body gives hugs like grandma’s. Join a community group. If you live in the Hebron or Glen Ullin communities give Aging in Community a call. If you are an older adult you are welcome to be part of our growing group. Currently our virtual bowling and golf leagues get together weekly and boy do we laugh. Soon we will start Stepping On sessions and Growing Happier with Horticulture and we would love for you to join us.

I am sure you are all wondering what happened with President Johnson. I am sad to report that he started smoking again after leaving office. Lady Bird Johnson claims that he also laughed and hugged often. Maybe, after leaving office, he chose to concentrate his efforts on the emotional wellbeing of his heart more so than the physical. At any rate, happy heart month! My heart will be happiest if you give Aging in Community a call 701-348-9907 to receive services or volunteer your talents.

