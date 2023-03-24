Johnny Appleseed day is March 11 and Sept. 26. You might be in the same boat as me wondering why we have two days of celebrating this American legend. The reason is perfectly obvious. Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman) was born Sept. 26, 1774, and died March 11, 1845. You did the math too…71! Considering that average life expectancy in 1800 was only 55 that would make him over 102 when he died, by our current stats. That sounds like more than just an apple a day keeping the doctor away to me. We better take a closer look at the facts.

Johnny was a nursery man in New York. He headed west to the wilds of Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. His mode of travel was two, notoriously bare, feet. He had plenty of physical exercise as he walked state to state. He also got loads of fresh air and sunshine. He was able to dig in the dirt frequently. Did you know that a bacterium in soil has been found to release serotonin, which in turn improves mood? It is reasonable to believe that contact with soil could improve Johnny’s mood and ours.

His reputation as a generous and gracious worker spread. It seems he found happiness in helping others. He volunteered his time in failing orchards making them healthy again. He sold and gave away apple seedlings. He freely shared his gift for farming with others.

So far, we have learned that Johnny got plenty of exercise, sunshine, fresh air and volunteer hours. Sounds like someone that we should try to imitate. Western Morton County Aging in Community would like to help you achieve that goal. We will be hosting Growing Happier with Horticulture starting April 11 with a session at 1:30 p.m. in Glen Ullin and 3:30 p.m. in Hebron. We would love for you to join us for gardening and wellbeing topics over six sessions. The sessions are free to attend and might prove to be invaluable to you. Also, if you are interested in volunteering be sure to give us a call at 701-348-9907. We are happy to help you find a volunteer activity that assisted older adults in our rural communities.

I think we can rest assured that it was not simply an apple a day that kept the doctor away for Johnny. The fact that the apples that Johnny was helping to grow were very bitter and better suited to ale-making than to eating might also strengthen that argument. It could be that his secret to a long and joyful life is not much of a secret at all. Happy spring to each of you. Give Aging in Community a call to find out more ways that we help out in the community.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

April 3 and 10: Spring Fever Forums, Online and Burleigh County Extension Office, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

April 6: Morton County SCD Women’s Ag Night

April 11: Growing Happier with Horticulture, Glen Ullin at 1:30 p.m. and Hebron at 3:30 p.m.