Fall is such an exciting time. The rush of harvest, back to school and soaking up the last rays of sunshine have everyone scurrying. Sometimes scurrying leads to a fall and emotions change dramatically. When fall changes from a noun to a verb the urgency remains but the focus is very different.

Falls account for $800 million in related expenses annually in the U.S., according to the CDC. They also spur major lifestyle changes for 30-35% of the people that sustain them. We can all agree that less falls would be a good thing. What actions can we take to reduce falls in our homes? We only have two options that consistently provide a decrease in falls for our over-65 community. We can either change the environment or change the person living in the environment. Doubling down and changing both will earn you the most bang for your buck.

Changes to the environment get creative. Poor lighting is implicated as a primary factor of several falls nationwide. Here in North Dakota evening comes quickly in the winter months. This creates the need for auxiliary lighting in the places that we inhabit during the evening and at night. Do you have a nightlight that is strong enough to give you guidance to the bathroom during the night? How about lighting in the garage or on pathways leading to your home? Flooring choices abound but the transition from hard flooring to carpeting can create a tripping hazard. We are relatively aware of the fact that throw rugs are a huge hazard but what about surface changes in the winter? Linoleum with a little snow on it can create a very treacherous terrain. Bathrooms are an area that most of us can improve the safety of. Sometimes the solution is adaptive equipment like a tub lift rather than a remodeling project. In some situations, we can help connect you to grants that assist with cost if remodeling is your best option.

Changes to ourselves get even more creative than changes to the environment. Have you ever thought of taking a class to improve your balance? Aging in Community will be starting Bone Builders classes in Hebron and Glen Ullin this fall focusing on preventing falls. Participants learn simple exercises focused on fall reduction through balance improvement. These sessions are evidence-based and endorsed by several local participant from last year’s sessions. Sometimes falls are caused by medication interactions, low blood pressure or poor eye sight. We can help to connect you to resources dedicated to improving these issues as well. If a fall does happen we want to make sure the outcome is the best possible one. Could you benefit from a fall alert devise? We have options to fit most budgets as well as lifestyles. If assistance with lifting following a fall is interesting to you we can help there as well. Maybe you just need to practice getting up from a fall. Call Kyla 701-348-9907 to get registered for Bone Builders class in your community.

Remember fall is the right time to think about falls and what you can do to keep them at bay. Now if only we could find the solution to holding the snow off. That will have to be left for another column.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Sept. 18: 4-H Council meeting, Morton County Courthouse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19-Oct. 31: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1:30-3 p.m., Zoom

Sept. 20-Nov. 1: Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1-2:30 p.m., Zoom

Starting in October - Bone Builders and nutritional classes