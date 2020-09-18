Kicking off a new 4-H year

Morton County 4-H begins the 2020-20201 4-H year providing hands-on, real life experiences through projects, activities, and events. Currently, there are 17 clubs across Morton County, enrolled youth total 350. Our program is available to all youth and offered in every county in North Dakota. The organization has over 6.5 million members in the United States, from ages 5 to 21, in approximately 90,000 clubs. The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach. 4-H is the largest and the only research based youth organization in the state.
A Tufts University study found that 4-H’ers are nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities, two times more likely to be civically active and two times more likely to participate in Science, Engineering and Computer Technology programs during out of school time. This research is helping to develop strategies to provide positive and sustained relationships between youth and adults, building life skills and engaging youth in community activities.
4-H enrollment in North Dakota for the 2020-20201 year officially began Sept. 1, we invite you to visit with your local NDSU Extension office about opportunities for you to become involved in 4-H in your community. Students who were at least 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2020, but not older than 19 by Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible.
Morton County 4-H provides youth opportunities not only in a club setting, but through livestock judging, crop judging, dairy judging, consumer choices, meats judging, shooting sports and much more.
Every 4-H year, 4-H member’s sign up for projects they work on throughout the year with help from extension agents, volunteers, teachers, or older 4-H'ers. Projects are available to suit all kinds of interests, including robotics, livestock, outdoor skills and creative arts.
Workshops will be held this fall highlighting events offered through Morton County 4-H. The first series of workshops is geared toward adults and club leaders. We will be discussing the role of the Secretary, Treasurer and Club Reporter. The second workshop will include information about team events in the county including Livestock, Horse and Crop Judging along with 4-H Shooting Sports.
The 4-H idea is simple: help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities’ and develop ideas for a more innovative economy. Most times, this experience comes from outside a classroom setting making the experience one that youth can become active participants. There are many opportunities to become involved in 4-H in your community. For more information, please contact NDSU Extension Morton County at (701) 667-3340.
Karla Meikle is the Morton County Extension agent for 4-H youth development.
