Kicking off a new 4-H year

Morton County 4-H begins the 2020-20201 4-H year providing hands-on, real life experiences through projects, activities, and events. Currently, there are 17 clubs across Morton County, enrolled youth total 350. Our program is available to all youth and offered in every county in North Dakota. The organization has over 6.5 million members in the United States, from ages 5 to 21, in approximately 90,000 clubs. The goal of 4-H is to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills of youth through experiential learning programs and a positive youth development approach. 4-H is the largest and the only research based youth organization in the state.

A Tufts University study found that 4-H’ers are nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities, two times more likely to be civically active and two times more likely to participate in Science, Engineering and Computer Technology programs during out of school time. This research is helping to develop strategies to provide positive and sustained relationships between youth and adults, building life skills and engaging youth in community activities.