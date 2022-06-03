Kelsey Deckert: Spruce trees suffering from winter injury

This spring has been one for the record books, there is no doubt about that! With the fluctuating temperatures and blizzards of April, it has been hard on our conifers. Most people are noticing issues with their spruce trees, mainly winter injury from the unusual spring.

With winter injury symptoms include dead branches and discolored needles. Discolored needles can range from a purplish-brown to rusty brown to almost a bleached-out appearance.

Winter injury is a result of extreme cold temperatures, excessive wind, drought stress and other factors. You may just have a few dead branches or the entire tree may have died. If you have dead branches, simply prune them out.

With the wet fall of 2019 and then two years of drought, our evergreens have had to endure quite a bit of stress the past few years. Evergreens may have other issues such as insect damage or a disease going on as well. If you are concerned about any of your trees, contact your local extension agent.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Thursday: Beef Cattle Mineral Nutrition Field Day, 10 a.m., Streeter.

June 16: Consumer Decision Making

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

