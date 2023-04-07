Have you wondered how much your soil health can affect your garden, from how productive it is to how good your vegetables taste? Have you ever heard of the term nutrient density? If either of these questions interest you, please join me on the evening of May 2 to learn more with our program: Soil Health to Human Health!

Soil Health to Human Health is the second event in this year’s gardening series. This series is built off last year’s Gardening 101 and is brought to you by NDSU Extension, Burleigh County Soil Conservation and Morton County Soil Conservation.

This event will be on May 2 at the Bismarck Career Academy starting at 5 p.m. with a complimentary dinner. We have two speakers for the evening: Dan Kittredge and Jesse Frost.

Jesse will be presenting on Regenerative Practices on Limited Acreage. His presentation will focus on how implementing practices such as cover cropping in limited spaces can be challenging, yet you can be successful. He will focus on how he has been able to work these practices into his intensive vegetable practices.

Jesse Frost co-owns and operates Rough Draft Farmstead in Central Kentucky with his wife, Hannah. Frost also is the creator of No-Till Market Garden Podcast and co-founder of Notillgrowers.com, an educational media company centered around organic and profitable food production.

For more than a decade, Dan Kittredge has been teaching his concepts and practices as an organic farmer across the world. In 2010, he founded The Bionutrient Food Association with a singular, simplistic vision -- "increasing quality in the food supply."

Dan will be presenting on Food Quality: Its Implications & the Path Forward. In his presentation, he will be discussing nutrient density and what causes variation of nutritional content within vegetables. He also will address what food labels don’t tell us.

Registration deadline is April 24; register at: https://tinyurl.com/soilhumanhealth.

I hope to have you join us the evening of May 2!

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

April 17: 4-H Dairy Judging Begins, Mandan

April 20: Parents Dealing with Stress, Morton Mandan Library, registration limited

April 21-22: Dakota Garden Expo, Bismarck Event Center

April 28: My First Business: Babysitting, Mandan

May 2: Soil Health to Human Health, Bismarck Career Academy

May 3: Morton County Ag Day, Mandan

May 13: Rural Resilience Retreat, Washburn (rescheduled date)