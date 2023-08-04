There is a lot to be said about the food we consume, how we grow it, and how it is preserved. Join me on Aug. 24 at Sixteen 03 Main Events in Bismarck starting at 5 p.m. This is the final program of this year’s gardening series that is brought to you by NDSU Extension and both Burleigh County and Morton County Soil Conservation Districts. It is completely free to attend.

We will have a great night of topics and speakers. Starting at 5 p.m. we will have a complimentary meal. Then there will be a Salsa Demonstration by Jill Trygg. In this demonstration you will learn new tips, tricks, and tools to amp up your homemade salsa along with unique salsa recipes that will have your mother-in-law scratching her head. Jill is from Baldwin and owns DayDreams which offers fresh grown vegetables, coffee, handmade soap, and unique items for your garden and homes.

The next presentation of the night is Regenerative Food Prescribed as Medicine by Erin Martin. You will learn about the direct relationship of how food grown and how it can be used to better yourself. Erin holds a master’s degree in Gerontology from the University of Southern California, the first and No. 1 gerontology school in the world. In 2017, Erin founded Conscious Aging Solutions to connect others with preventative and conscious approaches to longevity. She is certified in Regenerative Soil Advocacy through Kiss the Ground and is passionate about spreading the gospel of food is medicine and the link to soil health. Erin is the president of the Tulsa Urban Ag Coalition and the director of Oklahoma’s FreshRx Food is Medicine program.

To end the evening, Courtney Hoikkala, NDSU Extension Morton County Family & Community Wellness agent, will be giving a hands-on Freezer Jam demonstration. This is a great way to learn about another way of preservation that doesn’t involve a pressure or water bath canner. Everyone can participate and will have some strawberry freezer jam to take home to enjoy on toast, ice cream, or even in a milkshake!

You can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/preserving23. The deadline to register is Aug. 10.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Aug. 8: Growing Happier with Horticulture, Glen Ullin and Hebron

Aug. 24: Preserving your Food, Retaining your Health, 5 p.m., 1603 Main Events

Aug. 30: Bend Don’t Break: Exploring Resilience amidst Challenge, a Parent and Family Education webinar: 12 p.m.

Aug. 30: Parent Café, 6:30 p.m., Zoom

Sept. 6: Advisory Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., West River Head Start