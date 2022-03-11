Kelsey Deckert: North Dakota State University offers online gardening forums

North Dakota State University is offering a series of free workshops for gardeners. The Spring Fever Garden Forums will run on Monday evenings, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 21 to April 11.

Topics will include new trees, bee lawns, herbs, flower pests, flower bed design, tree care mistakes, healthy garden soil, lawns in drought, and much more.

“This is a great opportunity for gardeners to expand their knowledge from the latest research from NDSU,” states Kelsey Deckert, NDSU Extension Horticulture Educator. “They can watch live presentations and ask any questions to presenters.”

Gardeners have the option of watching online at home or at a participating NDSU Extension County Office. The Burleigh County Office will host the event for Morton and Burleigh County residents. The office is located at 3715 E. Bismarck Expressway.

Registration is required for those participating at the office. There is limited space for up to 40 participants in person.

For more information on the workshops, registration, and the free online connection to the forums, do an online search for NDSU Spring Fever Garden Forums or go directly to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Office update

Morton County Extension is moving and the office will be located at 211 Collins Ave in Mandan.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Saturday: Project Expo and Fashion Revue, Mandan Eagles, 9 a.m.

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11 and 18: Nurtured Heart Approach, Bismarck YMCA, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 28: 4-H Meats Judging begins

