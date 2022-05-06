Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Morton County: Planning and planting your garden

April showers bring May flowers! The one thing I have come to realize this year with this old saying is that it isn’t clarified whether those showers are rain or snow. Maybe it is both. Regardless of the past interesting month we experienced in the state, the majority of the state received much-needed moisture. Fingers crossed we are not in a drought this year or it isn’t as extreme as last summer.

May is really the month for prepping and planting our gardens. First and foremost, if you haven’t had a soil test done before or you felt your garden hasn’t been as productive as it has been in the past, consider getting a soil test done to start. A soil test from NDSU is relatively inexpensive and a great way to see what nutrients you may be lacking and what you need to do to amend the soil to make it more productive.

I would recommend that you plan out the outline of your garden, meaning you have a map of what plants are where in your garden. This aids greatly with crop rotation year to year. It also helps for arranging what plants may need more sun than others.

Crop rotation is very important in the garden as it aids in soil fertility and reduces damage from pests and in disease development. Plan your rotation based on the types of plants you have in the garden. Vegetables of the same family should not be planted in the same area as diseases and insects typically go after the same family. For an example, you wouldn’t plant anything in the nightshade family such as peppers, eggplants or potatoes in the spot where you had tomatoes last year. To be effective with crop rotation, you will want to plant something from one family every 3-4 years.

Lastly, PATIENCE is KEY! Hold off until planting until after May 15 as this is the last day for potential frost for this area. The plants you put in the garden should guide you as far as when to put them in the garden. Some plants are cold sensitive and shouldn’t be planted until a couple weeks after that last day of potential frost. Others are hardier and can be planted prior to the last day of potential frost. Seed and plant labels will give you the planting information of when to plant it in the garden.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

May 12: Ag Market Situation webinar, 1 p.m.

May 25: Parent Café, 6:30 p.m., Zoom.

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

