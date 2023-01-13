Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Morton County: New year, new to gardening?

Welcome to the New Year! With a new year comes many New Year’s resolutions. Many resolutions include something along the line of losing weight, exercising more, eating better, or trying something new.

Psst. I have a secret for you, you can achieve all of them by gardening! Gardening is a great way to get in more physical activity along with growing nutritious foods to incorporate into your daily diets. Studies show that by gardening you are more likely to eat more fruits and vegetables. Gardening can be done at any age and you can make a garden any size that you can manage. Sounds like a win-win to me and an easy way to check off those resolutions with one hobby.

Gardening has become more and more popular the past few years as many people want to grow their own produce knowing where it came from and if/what chemicals were used on that produce. Many people have a huge sense of accomplishment by gardening and being sustainable on their own to a certain degree.

Feel like you don’t have the space? No problem, raised beds or containers can be the answer to that. Even if you are in an apartment setting, as long as you have a light source (sun or artificial source), you use small containers to achieve a garden.

North Dakota is an agricultural state and a majority of people do garden. If you already garden, check the “trying something new” off your New Year’s resolutions by growing a new variety or entirely new vegetable you haven’t in the past. You could also look at trying a new gardening method, such as, no-till/minimal till this year.

If you need something to get you through the winter, start planning out your garden for this year, try growing microgreens, or even start seeds on your own. Seed catalogs arrive at many houses in January and they can be an inspiration for planning your garden and what new to try this year.

NDSU Extension has gardening publications along with local programs throughout the state for those interested in gardening. A local county extension agent can assist you with any questions you have or help you get started with gardening.

