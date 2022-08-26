Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Morton County: Grasshoppers in the landscape

Raise your hand if you are completely over the grasshoppers? I’m pretty sure everyone in the county has their hand up!

Grasshoppers are in full force in our gardens and landscapes. I have fielded plenty of calls in recent weeks on how to control grasshoppers. The best time to control them is when they are young. Grasshoppers congregate in brushy areas as this is where they breed.

It is one thing to have a few grasshoppers in a garden, but I have seen some gardens with vegetables defoliated from them. Some have given up on the battle while other gardeners and homeowners want vengeance on these pesky insects.

While there are many beneficial insects in your yard that aid in controlling grasshoppers, with such high populations this year many people are needing insecticides to get rid of them. Carbaryl and pyrethroids are recommended. Permethrin and cyfluthrin are examples of a pyrethroid you can use.

You will want to apply them directly to vegetables. Netting can also shield your produce. However, that can be time consuming. If you have raised beds you may consider constructing covers to put over the beds. Aluminum window screens work well.

I wish everyone the best of luck for managing them and let’s be hopeful we don’t see these high populations come next year.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

