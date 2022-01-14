Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Morton County: Gardening 101

Are you a new gardener? Are you still developing your green thumb? Maybe you are interested in gardening. If so, consider signing up for Gardening 101!

Gardening 101 is a gardening series brought to you by NDSU Extension in partnership with Burleigh County Soil Conservation District and Morton County Soil Conservation District. Gardening 101 is geared toward beginner gardeners, but welcomes anyone!

Participants in the program will learn about gardening basics, garden improvement, and wrapping up the growing season. Topics include: Starting Seeds, Starting a Garden, Vegetable Selection for North Dakota, Successful Gardening, No Dig Potatoes, and so much more. Plus, there will be a mid-summer Garden Tour!

The session schedule is as follows:

Feb. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.: Gardening Basics

May 5, 6-8 p.m.: Gardening Improvement

July 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Garden Tours

Aug. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.: Wrapping up the Growing Season

The first two sessions (Feb. 17 and May 5) will be hosted at the Burleigh County Extension Office (3715 E Bismarck Expressway Bismarck). The last two sessions (July 23 and Aug. 25) will be hosted at the Menoken Farm (1107 171st St NE, Menoken).

You can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/2p9nkvax

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Jan. 27-March 3: Circle of Security, 1-2:30 p.m., Zoom.

Jan. 27-March 3: Nurtured Heart Approach, 8-9:30 p.m., Zoom.

Feb. 7: General Pesticide Recertification, 1-4 p.m., Zoom.

Feb. 8: BSC Ag Marketing Club- NDSU Extension Specialists, BSC and Zoom.

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0