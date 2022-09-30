Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Morton County: Fall needle drop

Fall is upon us and we are seeing great fall color from our trees! Though many of us are sad about the cooler mornings and the shorter days, embrace the beauty of fall along with the flavors that many look forward to. This time of the year tends to also worry homeowners who notice that their evergreen trees have turned color and have lost some needles.

Evergreen tree needles are yellowing and browning; they are dropping their inner needles as well. There is no need to be alarmed by this, it is a natural process our evergreen trees go through. Evergreen needles don’t last forever on a tree and new growth (needles) are added every year.

The most common evergreens in North Dakota we see are spruce and pine trees. Pine trees have long needles two-seven inches in length. They are held in clusters, whereas spruce trees have short individual needles ¾ inch to an inch in length. Pine needles live from two to seven years and show the most drastic fall needle drop. Spruce tree needles usually live longer than pine needles and may persist on a tree for 10 years.

Some needle drop toward the center of the tree is normal for this time of the year. If you are seeing an entire branch lose needles or tips of the branches dying off on your evergreen trees, contact your local extension office. That might indicate a disease, insect or environmental problem.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Oct. 2-8: National 4-H Week

Oct. 7: Wear Green Day, 4-H Recognition Night

Oct. 10: Beef and Brews, 6:30 p.m., Mandan

Oct. 11-14: Parents Forever, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Zoom

Nov. 17: Pesticide Training, General and Fumigation, Flasher