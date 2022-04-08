Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Morton County: Dakota Garden Expo

Come join us for Dakota Garden Expo at the Bismarck Event Center on April 22 and April 23! This is the state’s largest gardening event in North Dakota. Thousands of gardeners attend the Dakota Garden Expo each spring.

There will be vendors for gardeners to shop through to help make their landscape and garden projects beautiful. This is a great option for gardeners to see the best products on the market and make some of their hobbies easier.

NDSU Extension brings in several speakers on various topics for gardeners to learn more about the latest research and methods to better your landscapes. Speakers vary from NDSU Extension state specialists to agents and even local soil conservation technicians. Topics include composting, perennial plant winners, pollinators in the garden, cover cropping and so much more.

The Dakota Expo hours on 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 or $3 with a nonperishable food item. Ages 12 and under are free. This a great opportunity to prepare this year’s growing season and further your knowledge. I hope to see you April 22 and April 23!

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

April 6-May 11: Circle of Security Parenting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., BECEP at Richholt.

April 11: Spring Fever Forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Burleigh County Extension office or Zoom.

