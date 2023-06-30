Do you want to learn more about gardening techniques? Do you love seeing gardens on full display? Join us for this year’s garden tours July 22 brought to you by NDSU Extension, Morton County Soil Conservation, and Burleigh County Soil Conservation.

This is completely free to attend and there will be a complimentary lunch provided. Transportation will not be provided, so grab a friend and carpool as we visit each garden throughout the day.

Below is the schedule and list of the gardens we will be touring.

• 10 a.m., Lyndon Anderson’s Garden: Lyndon Anderson started gardening six years ago in the Baldwin area and has transitioned from the use of conventional tillage to practices that improve the soil, including no-till, the use of compost and the addition of a worm farm. He is also devoting space in his garden to annual flowers and perennial wildflowers in order to attract pollinators.

• 11:30 p.m., Menoken Farm: Focusing on the five soil health principals, Menoken Farm’s indoor and outdoor gardens have a variety of different practices to see. You will be able to see practices such as companion planting, composting, and the uses of mulch within the gardens.

• 1:30 p.m., Joseph Roll’s Garden: This garden consists of multiple raised beds and container garden boxes that are all sub irrigated and linked together with an automatic watering and recovering system. All reservoirs are filled with a timer and once filled overflows back to auto filled main reservoir, no wasted water! The garden is completely inside a greenhouse that was built with a large percentage of repurposed materials.

• 3 p.m., Third Day Farms: Third Day Family Farms is a specialty cut flower farm in Mandan. Their mission is to grow unique and beautiful flowers that have a long vase life and bring joy to others. Their flowers can be found at Bismarket (June-October), Balancing Goat in Mandan and at participating florists. They also have a subscription service with weekly deliveries to homes. The farm has expanded this year and grew winter tulips indoors and had them blooming from January through April.

You can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/gardentours23. The deadline to register is July 16. You will be provided addresses the week of the tour.

