Kelsey Deckert: NDSU Burleigh, Morton County Extension offering garden tours

Do you enjoy gardening? Want to learn about different gardening methods that are used by others? Join me on July 23 for our Gardening 101: Garden Tours! We will meet at Menoken Farm, 1107 171st ST NE in Menoken with sign in starting at 7:15 a.m.

The day will consist of touring two gardens in Burleigh County and two gardens in Morton County. There will be a variety of garden types and methods you will learn about. Lunch and transportation will be provided. There is no cost for attending.

You can participate in all the tours of the day or attend just part of the day whether it is the morning or afternoon portion. You may also drive yourself if that is more convenient.

We will tour the following gardens:

Eckholm Farm -- This family farm will feature adaptive gardening methods this family has implemented over the years in order to accommodate life’s changes that were brought on them.

Stoll Farms -- This is a family-oriented farm in north Bismarck dedicated to providing homegrown, fresh produce to Bismarck and surrounding areas.

Menoken Farm -- As we munch on lunch, we will quickly tour Menoken Farm learning about their natural resource education and system approach. Menoken Farm focuses on soil armor, minimal soil disturbance, plant diversity, continual live plant/root, and livestock integration.

Root Sellers -- Sue Balcom farms with her husband J.C. north of Mandan on The Root Sellers Farm. What started as a plant growing business had grown into a full time ag and value-added ag business.

Forager Farm -- A diversified vegetable farm and microbakery in the heart of the big ag country. They grow certified organic vegetables, raise goats and chickens, and bake artisan sourdough bread on a 40-acre farm.

The registration deadline is July 8. For more information or to register, call Burleigh County Extension Office at 701-221-6865.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

July 11 - Streeter REC Field Day.

July 28 - Morton County Ag Improvement Crop Tour, 6 p.m., Glen Ullin.

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0