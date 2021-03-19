Kelsey Deckert: Morton County Extension gearing up for spring

The recent warm-up in temperatures has many of us experiencing spring fever. Spring fever can look like many things whether you are enjoying time outside, wearing sandals, or just itching to get gardening. Some of us have been bitten bad!

Planting in the garden is several weeks away yet, but the good news is we can start doing some garden preparation. If you are wanting to order seed from your favorite catalogs and haven’t, get your order sent in today! Many companies are running out of stock. If you have the capability to order online, that is the best option as you will be able to see which seeds are out of stock or back ordered.

If you are an experienced gardener and have already ordered your seed, you may have started your own seed or will in the near future. If this is an avenue you want to explore, but don’t have seeds yet, check out the local greenhouses and nurseries. Many stores are already stocked with seed.

If you desperately want to get into the dirt, consider getting a soil test done. This is a great way to see what the foundation of your garden is. A soil test will not only give you insight of what you are working with, but help guide you with any amendments you may need to make. You will want to make sure the ground is thawed and warm enough to get samples before getting frustrated that you are unable to dig down.