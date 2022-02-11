Kelsey Deckert: Missouri River War on Weeds program series set for March

Do you struggle with weeds on your property? If the answer is yes, consider registering for Missouri River War on Weeds!

Missouri River War on Weeds is a free educational program series, in partnership with both Morton and Burleigh County Weed Boards, geared toward small landowners, but is open to anyone wanting to learn about management. This is a great opportunity to learn about identifying and managing noxious and troublesome weeds on your property!

Missouri River War on Weeds will be held on March 3, March 10, and March 24 at the Bismarck Career Academy. The program series will be offered as a hybrid, meaning you can attend in person or online. Plus, on April 5 there will be a sprayer calibration offered for participants to bring in their sprayers and learn how to calibrate them accordingly.

Participants in this program series will learn more about cost-share programs offered through Burleigh and Morton County Weed Boards, managing weeds in your lawns, how to read a label, personal protective equipment, Project Safe Send, and so much more!

There will be several guest speakers from NDSU Extension and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. Registration deadline is Feb. 24. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/bdhnzc2u.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert or Renae Gress at 701-667-3340.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Thursday: Gardening 101, Burleigh County Extension Office, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: BSC Ag Marketing Club- NDSU Extension Specialists, BSC & Zoom, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Feb. 23: Beef Quality Assurance Program, Hebron, 6:00pm

Feb. 23: Parent Cafe, Zoom, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

March 1: 4-H Council, Morton County Courthouse, 7 p.m.

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

