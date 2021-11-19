Kelsey Deckert: Make the most of nature during the holiday season

The holiday season is just about upon on us. If you ask most North Dakotans, we are in the middle of the best season our state has. Fall represents the wrap-up of harvest and brings hunting season. Temperatures cool down, but are very enjoyable during the day. It is a great time to spend time outside before the snow comes and enjoy the fall colors.

Many homeowners spend a great time decorating their homes and yards. Decorations for the home and yard can become costly. Instead of spending money at the store, look to nature for help. Nature can provide decorations for many purposes whether you are creating a scarecrow, a porch arrangement, or even a table arrangement. A short walk outside can help you explore all the possibilities waiting for your creative touch.

Starting your nature walk around some mature evergreens this time of year will provide an abundance of cones. While picking up cones, you may consider harvesting some evergreen branches for a winter arrangement. Spruces and junipers are best used for outdoor decorations while firs and boxwood are best options for indoor arrangements. Pines and cedars can be used for both indoor and outdoor arrangements. To add some color, consider red twig dogwood.

Though most gardens are completely cleaned out at this point, if you are able to find some dried corn ears, they are great for using in Thanksgiving table arrangements. The best part is that corn ears can be spray painted to match any color scheme. Corn stalks can be utilized as a yard decoration, so feel free to cut the whole plant.

With Halloween passed, there are many options with using pumpkins and gourds in décor. Again, pumpkins can be painted any color. You can hollow out the inside to use as a floral arrangement. You can fill it with dirt or floral foam to arrange the flowers or to make it simple place a vase inside the pumpkin.

Next time you are wanting to create decorations, look to nature first. You will be surprised with all the great items nature provides us with.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

Today, Nov. 19: Pesticide Training, Fumigation and General, Flasher

Dec. 1: Parent Cafe, Zoom, 6:30-8 p.m.

Dec. 7: Pesticide Training, General, Flasher

Dec. 13-16: Parents Forever, Zoom, 12-1 p.m.

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0