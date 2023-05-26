Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gardeners put forth a lot of time and effort when it comes to managing their gardens throughout the growing season. Their efforts are often seen in a bountiful harvest. Though a lot of labor goes into gardening, we can’t forget about the hard workers in the garden: pollinators!

Do you want to make your landscape more inviting for pollinators? Do you want to learn more in aiding in helping monarchs now as they are listed on the endangered species list?

Join me on June 29 at Menoken Farm for Landscaping for Pollinators program. This is the third program in this year’s gardening series brought to you by NDSU Extension, Burleigh County Soil Conservation District, and Morton County Soil Conservation District. There is no charge to attend this program.

The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. starting with a complimentary dinner. There are four wonderful speakers for the evening and presentations will start at 5:45 p.m. Esther McGinnis, NDSU Extension horticulturist, will be the first speaker of the night with a presentation on bee lawns. Bee lawns are growing in popularity as an alternative to the average lawn. They incorporate flowering plants into lawns to provide nectar and pollen for pollinators.

Sandy Bieber, NDSU Extension master gardener, will be our second speaker presenting on raising monarchs. Sandy will share her own experience in what started as a “fun project” and turned into a passion. You can learn about the role you take on to help this species thrive.

Our third speaker of the night is Chad Thorson, Burleigh County Soil Conservation tree technician. Chad will give a walking tour of the Menoken Farm’s arboretum while discussing flowering trees and shrubs that attract pollinators.

I, Kelsey Deckert, will be the last presenter of the night. My presentation will be addressing common tree and shrub issues. There is a great love for trees in North Dakota and planting them is an investment. During this presentation, you will learn many of the common issues we see and how to manage them.

You can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/landscapepollinators. The deadline to register is June 19.

Upcoming NDSU Extension events

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

June 8: My First Business: Babysitting, Mandan

June 12: 4-H Council Meeting, New Salem

June 19: YQCA Training, Mandan