Kelsey Deckert: Handling the codling moth

Do you remember growing up and seeing cartoon pictures of a worm in apple? I remember decorations in elementary classrooms with apples and that little worm popping out of the apple and even drawing photos of that. The ironic thing is I don’t remember ever seeing a worm pop out of an apple as a child.

That famous worm that was associated with an apple is actually what is called a codling moth. The larvae (worm) tunnel through apples to the core to eat the seeds. After eating and maturing, they will tunnel out of the apple leaving a brown spot on the exterior of the apple. Sometimes brown frass (insect poop) may line the tunnel.

It sounds pretty disgusting, not something a person would want to consume. I get the question often in the summer of what caused this brown tunnel to the core of the apple and what can be done about it.

First and foremost, picking up any fallen apples throughout the growing season is helpful. If you have codling moth this year, next year hang up pheromone traps in your tree in May to detect the male moth. The male moth is grayish-brown with copper-colored tips. If detected, spray an insecticide after flower petal fall.

Look for insecticides containing active ingredients malathion or pyrethrin and are labeled for apple trees. Following the label according. Don’t use insecticides containing carbaryl as it can cause fruit abortion if applied within 30 days after bloom.

For more information contact Kelsey Deckert at 701-667-3340 or Kelsey.j.deckert@ndsu.edu.

