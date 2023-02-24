Do you want to learn more about trees that are best suited for your landscape? Did you know that you can tap trees in your landscape for syrup? If either of these questions are intriguing, consider attending the upcoming program: Edible Landscapes in the Northern Plains.

Edible Landscapes in the Northern Plains will be held March 16 at the Bismarck Career Academy, 1221 College Drive, in the multi-purpose room starting at 5 p.m. This event is free to attend.

To start the evening off there will be a complimentary dinner from at 5 p.m. followed by three wonderful NDSU speakers. Our first speaker, Greg Morgenson, is a former Woody Plant Research Specialist with NDSU. He will be presenting on Small and Ornamental Flowering Trees for the Home Landscape. He will focus on small ornamental trees and tall shrubs that provide multi-season interest flowering through fruiting.

Our second speaker of the evening is Tom Kalb, NDSU Extension Horticulturist. Tom grew up on a small apple orchard in Minnesota. He will be presenting on Apples for ND and will be discussing the best apple trees varieties to grow in our state along with providing his own personal experience of growing apples.

The last speaker of the night is Joe Zeleznik, NDSU Extension Forester. Joe will be presenting on Tapping Trees for Syrup. Joe has personal experience with tapping trees and making maple syrup. He will discuss how to tap trees for syrup and which trees are best suited for getting syrup.

I hope to have you join us the evening of March 16.

Please register no later than March 1. You can register online at https://tinyurl.com/2rs9t2xa or you can call the Morton County Extension office at 667-3340.

Call 701-667-3342 for help gaining access to virtual events or visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension for more information.

