Kelsey Deckert: Drought and trees: What to expect, what to do

The drought that began in 2020 will likely have a number of indirect effects on trees in 2021. While trees are generally able to respond to variable rainfall, drought creates a stress that exacerbates other problems. Specifically, trees that were already stressed by some other issue, like poor soils or insect infestation, are likely to decline even more following a drought. Trees that went into the drought in good shape will be stressed and may become more susceptible to disease problems or other pests.

The simplest management approach for relieving drought stress in trees is supplemental watering. There are no hard-and-fast rules for irrigation, but instead there are broader recommendations.

• Water every 10-14 days, but only if there has been no rainfall in that time.

• A long and slow soaking at the outer edge of the drip line (the area shadowed by the tree crown) is better than multiple short doses of water.

• Water until the soil is moist, not saturated.

• Do not use saline water for irrigation as it may make drought conditions even worse.

Another approach to managing drought stress in trees is to reduce competition for water. Many approaches can be taken to minimize competition: