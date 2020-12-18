Kelsey Deckert: Consider participating in Window box Wellness

This year more than ever, many of us need to stay socially connected with one another. With social-distancing, quarantines, and restrictions it has been a hard year for many. If you are looking for a way to better your health, stay connected with one another, and take away the winter blues, consider participating in the Window box Wellness Program!

Window box Wellness is a program that incorporates youth, gardening, and the traditional pen pals we are all familiar with. Are you intrigued? Perfect! In the Window box Wellness, you will have a pen pal (4-H youth) throughout the next few months and hopefully beyond. You will receive a window garden box, seeds, and soil to grow herbs on your own along with a journal.

Participants will have minimal requirements to be part of this program. First and foremost, you need to be a resident of Burleigh or Morton County. Second, you need to have access to internet and be willing to participant in a monthly check-in online. You will need to be willing to write back and forth with your pen pal at least once a month for a total of four correspondences throughout the program. All correspondences between you and your pen pal will be sent to the Burleigh County Extension Office and then forwarded on.

If this is a program you would like to participate in, please call the Burleigh County Extension Office at 701-221-6865 to register. There is a limit of 25 participants from Morton County and 25 participants from Burleigh County. The deadline to register is Dec. 30. Once registered, we will pair you with a pen pal and you can expect your window box, seeds, soil, and journal mid-January.

Kelsey Deckert is the Morton County Extension agent for horticulture.

