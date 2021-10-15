Kelsey Deckert: Caring for your trees in the fall

It has been a mild, warmer fall thus far into the season. Often as temperatures start to go down I get calls that pertain to caring for our trees. One question that always comes up, when should I stop watering? It is best to water trees weekly until freeze-up. Another question is how much should I water? Trees need two gallons of water per inch of stem diameter.

Just because you are watering, doesn’t mean you need to fertilize. You want to avoid fertilizing as it will cause them to not harden off properly for the winter.

The next piece of advice I offer is to prune during the dormant season. If you had any disease or fungus within your tree, then you will want to remove that promptly. Make sure to sanitize your pruners in between cuts to avoid contaminating other trees. It is a good practice in the fall to rake up and remove/destroy fallen leaves, especially those again that suffered from a disease or fungus.

One thing you can do that will benefit your tree throughout the winter is to put white plastic trees on the trunk or you wrap them with paper tree wrap. This will protect your trees from sunscald and rodent damage in the winter. This will be extremely beneficial for younger trees with thin bark. Some homeowners may also put fence up around high-value tree to protect from deer and rabbits.