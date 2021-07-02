Kelsey Deckert: Caring for your lawn in the summer heat

We have been experiencing hot summer days this past week and those temperatures don’t appear to be cooling off any time soon. With all the heat lately, our lawns are starting to yellow up. Don’t worry your lawn isn’t dying and doesn’t have a disease. This is a natural response from our cool-season grasses. Your lawn is going dormant and it is perfectly fine to let it take a break.

If you want to keep it green, know that mid-summer lawn care is important. First, water deeply once or twice a week. When we don’t receive much help from Mother Nature, it causes homeowners to help out. Our lawns require 1 inch of water a week. Watering once or twice a week is better than watering every day a little bit. Watering deeply promotes a deep root system helping our lawns to tolerate stress better.

Make sure your mower’s height is set high. A tall turf will help shade the soil and conserve moisture better. Shorter lawns will be the first to yellow this time of the year.

Avoid using herbicides for weed control right now. Herbicides add additional stress to our heat-stressed lawns. There also is a risk of it drifting to your garden causing garden plants to curl and potentially die.