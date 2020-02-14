Hoines: New North Dakota law to help family caregivers

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers program is available for two audiences: caregivers of adults with chronic conditions and parents of children with special needs.

In the six weekly classes, caregivers develop a wealth of self-care tools to reduce personal stress, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and health-care or service providers, communicate more effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings and make tough caregiving decisions.

Beginning March 3 there will be a class for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions. This class will meet every Tuesday for six weeks. To register contact the Morton County NDSU Extension office at 701-667-3340.

Caregivers need to focus on their own needs and desires and practice self-care. Doing so will allow them to continue the important job of caregiving.

Dates to remember

Feb. 20 - Pesticide Training, Mandan

Feb. 25-26 - Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line, Bismarck

March 3 – Powerful Tools for Caregivers (6-week series), Bismarck

March 10 – Fit and Strong series begins, Mandan

Vanessa Hoines is an extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science education and food and nutrition and a master’s degree in child development and family science.

