Hoines: Easter may look different this year

The North Dakota Department of Health’s Health Hotline confirmed that in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Easter will be a very different event than usual for most families.

We are told to include only those people with whom you have daily household contact. If you don’t get together with your mom, who lives next door, every day since the pandemic, don’t include her on the guest list.

Inviting older adults because their families are not available, is not a good enough reason this year. Nobody wants to be responsible for making someone else seriously ill or worse.

Another health tip is to plan your meal early, make a complete list of what you will need and make only one trip to the grocery store. Many grocery stores have special hours for shoppers in high-risk health categories. Avoid those times if you are not an older adult or do not have an autoimmune disorder.

Easter may be a little odd, and it certainly could be lonely, so what can we do instead of the traditional face-to-face contact at packed religious services, family meals, egg hunts and whatever else your group might do on a holiday weekend?