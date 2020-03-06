Hoines: Consider building an emergency fund

Putting aside months’ worth of living expenses might seem like an impossibly tall task. But more important than hitting your savings goal right away is simply getting started. To do that, pick a realistic number you think you could work toward in the short term. Some people, for example, might start with a goal of $50 or $100 a month or as little as $2 to $3 a day.

2. Pick something and cut it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

You could carpool to save on gas, bring your lunch to work or go without that fancy coffee. You may want to identify one discrete thing you can cut, which can be easier than trying to change your behavior.

3. Make it easy on yourself

An easy way to save more consistently is to set up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings account. If you have direct deposit at work, you might be able to set aside a percentage of your paycheck to go directly to your emergency savings account each pay period.

4. Don't let debt get in the way